Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters everywhere, and it features the debut of a classic villain from Marvel Comics who is set to wreak havoc on the big screen for the first time. Harrison Ford stars in Captain America: Brave New World as President Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, taking over the role from the late William Hurt, who passed away on March 13, 2022. Thunderbolt Ross has been a staple in the MCU since The Incredible Hulk, the second Marvel movie in Phase 1, but he has yet to transform into his red-hulking counterpart until now. To celebrate the official arrival of Red Hulk, Iron Studios has announced a new figure based on his appearance in Brave New World, which is 1/10 size, retails for $229.99, and is expected to launch later this year.

This may have been the first time in a while that Iron Studios released an MCU-adjacent figure, but the company is no stranger to releasing figures from Marvel Comics. One of the more recent figures to be announced is a new Namor Infinity Gauntlet collectible from the mutant’s battle with Thanos, but fans are still waiting on edge to see if the studio will release a figure based on the character’s appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Iron Studios also kicked off the year by working with the superhero studio on the other side of the aisle by releasing a new Deathstroke figure based on his appearance in DC Comics. James Gunn has also said that there’s a place for Deathstroke in the new DCU, which opens up the potential for new figures.

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Isn’t Off to a Great Start

After undergoing countless reshoots and several delays, fans have been skeptical about Captain America: Brave New World for quite some time now, and reviews for the film place it as one of the lowest-rated MCU projects ever. Brave New World, which also features Anthony Mackie making his feature debut as Captain America, earned a 51% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, leaving it in the same range as projects like Secret Invasion and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

