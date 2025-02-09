We’re less than a week away from the release of the first true blockbuster of the year, Captain America: Brave New World, which will kick off what is set to be an explosive year for Marvel Studios. Brave New World will see Anthony Mackie make his feature debut as Captain America after taking the shield and accepting the responsibility at the end of the 2021 Disney+ series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Hot Toys has celebrated the release of the upcoming MCU flick by releasing a new figure of Mackie’s Sam Wilson showing him with his new Captain America suit and vibranium wings. The figure even comes with his signature Redwing drone and multiple head sculpts to show off Wilson’s face or his flight helmet.

Hot Toys has been leaning into the Captain America franchise heavily for the last few months. Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers was the first to get a new figure before the end of 2024, but one based on his appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which is still held in high regard as one of the best MCU films ever. However, Hot Toys didn’t stop at a new figure for the former Captain America; Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes was also gifted a new Hot Toys figure from the same movie, where he portrays The Winter Soldier, the mindless Hydra killing machine who has been used in assassinations for years. Hot Toys also gave another Marvel figure to Chris Evans recently, but one based on his Human Torch look in Deadpool & Wolverine, not any of his appearances as Captain America.

Who Stars in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’?

In addition to Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Danny Ramirez will also reprise his role as Joaquin Torres in the film and even take over the mantle of Falcon. Brave New World will also feature the MCU return of Incredible Hulk veterans Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson, who will portray Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns/The Leader. Making their highly-anticipated MCU debut in the first Marvel movie of 2025 are Harrison Ford as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross/Red Hulk, and Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder. Julius Onah directed the fourth Captain America movie.

Captain America: Brave New World flies into theaters on February 11, and the new Sam Wilson figure is now available for pre-order.

