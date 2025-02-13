While you probably expected Captain America: Brave New World to feature some end-credits scenes, you may be surprised to hear that the first Marvel film of 2025 only has one. After a long series of delays and reshoots, Captain America: Brave New World is finally here to pilot the Marvel Cinematic Universe towards a hopefully smooth 2025 flight, which also includes the likes of Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Daredevil: Born Again, and more. Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) first big-screen appearance as Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) successor, Captain America: Brave New World only having one end-credits scene continues a trend for Marvel Studios, as Deadpool & Wolverine (the only MCU movie of 2024) also had only one end-credits sequence, where Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) revealed what Johnny Storm (Chris Evans) really had to say about Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

On average, most movies in the MCU have at least two end-credits sequences, with one focusing on future plot development and the other being more of a funny gag. For the films that only have one, it's typically one or the other, though there hasn't been a somewhat consistent pattern of deemphasizing these sequences. That's also true for films outside the MCU, such as Sony's allegedly final Spider-Man spin-off, Kraven the Hunter, which lacked an end-credits sequence of any kind. Still, the practice is alive and well, with the Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy being a prime example.

Is 'Captain America: Brave New World's End-Credits Sequence a Mid-Credits Scene or a Post-Credits Scene?

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel fans will need to be patient to see what the credits of Captain America: Brave New World has up its sleeve. The sequence in question appears at the literal end of Captain America: Brave New World's historically short run time, with the flashy mid-credits leading immediately into the more traditional crawl credits. Once those credits conclude, the scene finally plays, and it directly sets up where and when we'll see a key character from the film return in a future installment of the MCU.

If you want to go into the fourth Captain America film completely blind, you can probably stop reading here and bring your mighty shield to Brave New World's premiere this weekend. Still, we already have a pretty good idea of what's next for the MCU. Immediately following Captain America: Brave New World are Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters, not to mention Disney+ shows like Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart. It's already been confirmed that Anthony Mackie will equip the shield and wings again as Captain America for both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

What Is 'Captain America: Brave New World' About?