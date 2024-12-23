With less than two months to go until the release of Captain America: Brave New World, ScreenRant has released a new image from the sequel. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) can be seen teaming up after working together during the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Since Sam Wilson has been given the responsibility of being the new Captain America, Joaquin Torres now wears the mantle of Falcon. Wilson was previously given the role when he was introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. But as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, the world is in need of a new Falcon to save the day.

Captain America: Brave New World will follow Sam Wilson as he continues to embrace the fact that he's the new Captain America. The world misses Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), but that won't stop Wilson from saving humanity from unpredictable threats. And the upcoming sequel is ready to unleash a powerful villain on the MCU. Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) didn't like to work with the Avengers back when he was the Secretary of State. But as the President of the United States, the character will have more power at his disposal. The Red Hulk won't pull his punches against Captain America in the next theatrical release from the MCU.

The cast of Captain America: Brave New World will be stacked. Tim Blake Nelson will return as The Leader, the role he portrayed back when The Incredible Hulk was released as the second movie in the franchise. Nelson will be joined by Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Lumbly and Shira Haas. Captain America: Brave New World will be the first movie from the MCU released next year. The sequel will be followed by Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four: The First Steps.

Who Directed 'Captain America: Brave New World'?

Julius Onah was hired by Marvel Studios to direct Captain America: Brave New World. The filmmaker previously worked on the development of The Cloverfield Paradox and Luce. Onah wrote the screenplay for the new Captain America film alongside Peter Glanz and Matthew Orton, based on a story by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson and Rob Edwards. The stage has been set for Sam Wilson to return to the big screen. This time around, Anthony Mackie will be the lead of an MCU movie for the first time in his career.

Captain America: Brave New World premieres in theaters on February 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.