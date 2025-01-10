2024 was a quiet year for Marvel in terms of output, but not quality. The studio dropped one of its highest-grossing movies ever with Deadpool & Wolverine, which wasn’t long after the release of X-Men ‘97, the animated continuation that earned nearly perfect scores from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. 2025 for Marvel looks much different, as the studio has three major movie releases and even more TV shows all with firm release dates. The first movie up on the slate is Captain America: Brave New World, the fourth MCU solo Captain America movie that will see Anthony Mackie take over the mantle from Chris Evans. USA Today has a new look at the film, showing Mackie “embroiled in a global conspiracy” while holding the famous red, white, and blue shield.

Captain America: Brave New World has been set for release in just over one month on February 14, and the film will also see Harrison Ford take over the mantle of Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross from the late William Hurt. Ford will also get the chance to play more than just a former General turned President, as he will also be one of Captain America’s foes in the film after he transforms into the Red Hulk. With no supersoldier serum, Sam Wilson is going to be up against a tough challenge in Brave New World, but with the determination and bravery of someone worthy to take on the Captain America mantle, he will certainly find a way to come out on top. Julias Onah wrote the script for Captain America: Brave New World and he will also direct the film.

Who Else Stars in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’?

Image via USA Today

In addition to Mackie and Ford as Sam Wilson and Thaddeus Ross, Tim Blake Nelson will also reprise his role as Samuel Sterns from The Incredible Hulk, finally fulfilling the scene where gamma blood drips on his head and turns him into The Leader. Danny Ramirez has also been tapped to play Falcon in Captain America 4, taking over the mantle from Sam Wilson after he’s been promoted. Brave New World will also see Giancarlo Esposito make his MCU debut as Sidewinder, and Carl Lumbly will reprise his role as Isaiah Bradley from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14. Check out the new image from the film above and stay tuned to Collider to know when tickets go on sale.