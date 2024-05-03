The Big Picture Sam Wilson steps up as the new Captain America in Brave New World after a long journey since receiving the shield from Steve Rogers.

Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) ascension to the mantle of Captain America has been a long road. It’s been five years since Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) handed him the shield during the events of Avengers: Endgame followed by a whole moral tussle in Sam’s mind during Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we will finally see him serving as the new Cap in the next year’s Captain America: Brave New World. The movie is packed not only with nostalgia thanks to the presence of various characters from the different corners of the MCU but a lot of action as well.

While we are a year away from the film, all the details are kept tightly under wraps but the makers are teasing bits of the movie. A new image revealed by Empire Magazine gives us a good look at Sam as Captain America and his suit which is decked up with red, white, and blue complete with the shield and eye gears. He seems to be kneeling on the ground during a fight, while the image does not give away any plot details, it seems like Sam Wilson, will be tested to his extremes.

Sam Will Be Torn Between the US President and a Formidable Foe

While Steve Rogers’ faith in the government he worked for shook during the events of Captain America: Civil War, Sam will still have to go through the system. Falcon and Winter Soldier, showcased the government’s hold on the mantle – a theme that will continue in the fourth installment of the franchise. Director Julius Onah, reveals, “Part of the challenge for Sam as Captain America, working within the government, is the way he’s going to make decisions.” A glimpse of it was seen in the final moments of the Disney+ series as well, “The point of view he’s going to have will at times put him at odds with the President.”

Harrison Ford is set to play the US President in the upcoming series, but he’s not the only one who will be the bane of Sam’s existence as Tim Blake Nelson’s Samuel Sterns aka The Leader returns to get his due, “Sam finds himself almost standing between Samuel Sterns and what he thinks the government owes him, and how he wants to go about getting that,” Onah says. This conflict can prove to be a great start for the new Captain America in this brave new world.

Captain America: Brave New World will fly into the theatres on February 14, 2025.