Audiences are about to experience a new adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of Captain America: Brave New World. Empire Magazine has released a new image from the sequel, showing the titular hero played by Anthony Mackie alongside Falcon (Danny Ramirez). The two heroes will be getting ready to face a new threat in the blockbuster that will fly towards the big screen on Valentine's Day. The sequel will also give Danny Ramirez an opportunity to shine on the big screen, after his character was introduced during the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Captain America: Brave New World takes place after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave the mantle to Sam Wilson after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The hero who used to be Falcon had to prove he was worthy of the shield in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, setting the stage of next year's theatrical sequel. Captain America: Brave New World will also feature Shira Haas, Giancarlo Esposito and Tim Blake Nelson. The Nightmare Alley star hasn't been seen in the MCU since the events of The Incredible Hulk.

The heroes of the MCU have faced many powerful threats over the years, but there will be something unique about one of the villains who will fight against Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World. After returning as a classic hero in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford joins the MCU by replacing William Hurt as Everett Ross. The character will be introduced as the President of the United States of America in the movie. But, as if political power wasn't enough for Ross, the antagonist will gain the ability to turn into the Red Hulk.

Who Directed 'Captain America: Brave New World'?

Image via Disney

Captain America: Brave New World was directed by Julius Onah. The director previously worked on The Cloverfield Paradox, the installment from the popular franchise that focused on a group of astronauts who attempt to fix the planet's energy crisis with a particle accelerator. The screenplay for Captain America: Brave New World was written by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton. Spellman previously worked on the development of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, meaning that the transition from the television series into the movie should be seamless.

You can check out the new image from Captain America: Brave New World above, before the movie flies into theaters on February 14, 2025.