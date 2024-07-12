The Big Picture Marvel Studios releases new images from Captain America: Brave New World, including Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross.

New trailer for Captain America: Brave New World features Giancarlo Esposito in his MCU debut.

Returning characters include Tim Blake Nelson, Carl Lumbly, and Danny Ramirez reprising their roles.

One of Marvel's most anticipated projects just got an intriguing new look. Marvel Studios officially released new images from Captain America: Brave New World, which show Anthony Mackie as the titular Captain America/Sam Wilson, as well as legendary actor Harrison Ford making his MCU debut as Thunderbolt Ross, taking over the role from the late William Hurt. Also included in the new images is a poster showing Ford's Red Hulk gripping the iconic vibranium shield with his large red hands. MCU fans have been speculating on the appearance of the famous Red Hulk for years dating back to the first Incredible Hulk movie, and now after more than 15 years, the gargantuan, red, gamma-infected beast will make his live-action debut on the big screen.

Also included in the new images is a still of Danny Ramirez aka Joaquin Torres, who will be taking over the role of Falcon from Mackie's Sam Wilson. Along with these new images also came a new trailer, marking one of the earliest releases for a Marvel trailer with the film still being more than seven months away. Giancarlo Esposito also makes his MCU debut in the first Captain America: Brave New World trailer, after news of his casting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was first broken by Collider back earlier this year. After undergoing a name change and significant reshoots, Brave New World has its back up against the wall, but as Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Sam Wilson have shown us time and time again, that's often when Captain America does his best work.

Who Else Is in the ‘Brave New World’ Cast?

The fourth installment in the Captain America franchise features more than its fair share of returning characters. Reprising his role from the first Incredible Hulk movie is Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns aka The Leader, the Gamma-inflicted monster who was blessed with more brains than braun. Also returning from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Disney+ series are Carl Lumbly as the super soldier Isaiah Bradley, and Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon. Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah (Luce, The Cloverfield Paradox), and was penned by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Matthew Orton.

Captain America: Brave New World premieres in theaters on February 14, 2025. Check out the new images above and buy tickets below for the next MCU movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Captain America: Brave New World Sam Wilson, now fully embracing his role as Captain America, faces political and personal challenges as he works to rebuild the Avengers. When a mysterious new threat emerges, Wilson must navigate alliances with former adversaries and uncover secrets that could alter the course of the superhero team forever​. Release Date February 14, 2025 Director Julius Onah Cast Anthony Mackie Writers Dalan Musson , Malcolm Spellman

