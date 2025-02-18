Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Captain America: Brave New WorldCaptain America: Brave New World made a big choice by deciding to make itself an unofficial sequel to The Incredible Hulk by including Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) and Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson), with even a tiny cameo from Betty Ross (Liv Tyler). But it didn’t include what many will remember from The Incredible Hulk: the titular character. We know that Brave New World went through numerous re-shoots, yet still, this never seemed to be a part of the plan, and it is rather confusing.

Not just because Bruce Banner (then Edward Norton, now Mark Ruffalo) was the main character of that film, but his inclusion would have gone a long way in making the character journeys of characters like Ross, Sterns, and Betty clearer and more impactful. Instead, we got the inclusion of characters like Ruth Bat-Seraph (Shira Haas) or Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito), the latter of whom seems to have been most hurt by the re-shoots. Bruce would have had a clear and undeniable purpose for being in Brave New World.

Bruce Banner in 'Captain America: Brave New World' Would've Helped Develop Ross and Sterns