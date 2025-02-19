Captain America: Brave New World juggles a lot during its runtime. Not only is it picking up from the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which saw Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) picking up Captain America's mantle, but it's also taking on the climax of Eternals and the events of The Incredible Hulk. However, it also hints at a bigger story that needs to be told with one character, and that's Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly). Isaiah is one of the few super soldiers created after Steve Rogers' transformation into Captain America, and he served in the Korean War before being wrongfully imprisoned and experimented on for 30 years. This story was only touched upon briefly in Brave New World and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but Marvel Studios should explore it further via a certain format.

What Role Does Isaiah Bradley Play in 'Captain America: Brave New World'?