Captain America: Brave New World perhaps hasn’t been the kick-off to 2025 that Marvel Studios was hoping it would be, but the film has still managed to earn a respectable haul at the box office. After grossing $15 million on the dot this weekend — a 47% drop from last weekend — Brave New World has now earned $163 million at the domestic box office. The film has also added $178 million from international markets, giving it a worldwide cumulative total of $341 million. Anthony Mackie’s feature debut as Captain America was produced on a reported budget of around $180 million, meaning it will need to make between $360-400 million to break even, which it could hit by the end of this weekend. The film also recently passed The Incredible Hulk at the worldwide box office.

There were two new debuts at the box office this weekend, one of which performed well enough to earn the #2 spot behind Captain America: Brave New World. Last Breath, the disaster thriller starring Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu, grossed a solid $7.8 million this weekend, $1.5 million more than the third-place finisher, The Monkey. The horror film starring Theo James and Tatiana Maslany hauled in $6.3 million this weekend, and its worldwide total now stands at $28 million. It’s unlikely that The Monkey will reach the same heights as Osgood Perkins’ most recent film, Longlegs ($125 million), but it is still on track to be considered a box office success. The Monkey had the second-biggest box office debut ever for a Neon movie, behind only Longlegs.

Claiming the final two spots in the top five at the box office this weekend are Paddington in Peru and Dog Man. The former earned $4.5 million this weekend and dropped only 31% from the previous weekend, and its worldwide total now stands at $164 million, with most of that coming from international earnings ($133 million). As for Dog Man, it has been on digital platforms for more than a week now, but that didn’t stop it from grossing another $4.2 million this weekend, only a 28% drop from last weekend. Dog Man has officially hit the $110 million mark at the domestic box office, but unlike Paddington in Peru, most of Dog Man’s earnings are skewed towards domestic markets ($84 million). Pete Davidson’s animated flick is currently the second-highest-grossing movie of the year domestically.

