As Agatha All Along brings the MCU’s 2024 slate to a close this week, it’s time to look ahead to what Marvel Studios has in store for fans next year. The first film for the expensive cinematic universe in 2025 is Captain America: Brave New World in February. This will see Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson fully taking on the Captain America title after making his star-spangled debut at the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The first trailers teased an epic film full of espionage. Now, Brave New World’s Marvel Legends figures from Hasbro have given us the best look at some of the action thriller’s main heroes and villains.

There are three Brave New World figures in this wave: Mackie’s Captain America, in one of his new suits for the film; Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres, aka Falcon, in the character’s new green-centric supersuit; and Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk. The figures also come with a few accessories, like alternate head sculpts and hands for all the characters, while Captain America and Falcon come with their detachable wings. Falcon additionally comes with the hero’s signature Redwing. Because of Captain America and Falcon’s large wingspans, along with Red Hulk’s intimidating size, they all fall under the deluxe figure category.

What’s ‘Brave New World’ About?

Brave New World is another major turning point in the MCU, as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Ford) has become the President of the United States. Given his shaky past with The Avengers, Sam Wilson is understandably trepidatious about America’s new reality. Ross wants to work with Captain America, but a terrorist plot and an assignation attempt throws the world into further chaos after the “Blip.” Making matters worse, Ross has become the Red Hulk behind the scenes. From what we’ve seen thus far, the fourth entry in the Captain America series looks to be a blend between The Winter Solider’s real-world political thriller aesthetic and the heightened fantasy the MCU is best known for. Mackie, Ramirez, and Ford (who took over the role of Ross for the late William Hurt) star alongside Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Lumbly, and Tim Blake Nelson. The latter of whom is returning to the MCU for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk as the main villain, The Leader.

When Does ‘Brave New World’ Release?

Captain America: Brave New World releases in theaters on February 14, 2025. The latest trailer can be viewed below. You can also pre-order Brave New World’s Marvel Legends figures on Hasbro Pulse’s website. They’ll be $39.99 USD each and ship around February 1, 2025 – just in time for the film’s debut.