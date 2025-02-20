The MCU's biggest new installment in their ongoing domination of the cinema industry may have failed to capture total praise worldwide, but its early financial success is unquestionable. After just four days on screens, Captain America: Brave New World has already accumulated a huge $193 million worldwide, split between $101 million domestically and $92 million in overseas markets. Because of this success, the entire MCU franchise has now reached another new milestone, officially surpassing a mind-blowing $12.5 billion in domestic ticket sales alone across their 15 theatrical releases to date.

This gives each movie an average domestic haul of $1.2 billion, with a worldwide total of $31.2 billion, giving each film an average global haul of $2.08 billion. Given the total spent on the production budget for these 15 movies is reportedly just over $7 billion, making for an average budget of $460 million, this gives each movie an enormous average success rate, almost tripling each investment. If Brave New World continues its eye-catching success in theaters over the next few weeks, this global total could rise to as high as $32 billion, further cementing the MCU's title as the highest-grossing franchise of all time.

Captain America: Brave New World will face little competition across the next few theatrical weeks, with its predicted first-place finish in almost every one of its next daily box office rankings sure to come true. In total, across its opening weekend, Brave New World earned more than all other theatrical releases combined, including the US debut of Paddington in Peru and the long-standing hit Mufasa: The Lion King. Throughout the rest of February, a month known for its less-than-impressive cinematic legacy, there really is little to no competition for Brave New World, with this current domination likely to last into March and maybe beyond.

'Captain America: Brave New World' Hasn't Captured Critics' Imagination

Although its opening weekend box office success is undeniable, Captain America: Brave New World's early critical journey has been anything but plain sailing. Having already earned the worst CinemaScore for an MCU film ever, Brave New World faces a poor 50% critical score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, although a much more positive 80% audience rating suggests opinions are at best mixed across the board. The theatrical debut of star Anthony Mackie in the titular role certainly hasn't earned the universal praise Disney and co may have wanted, with Aidan Kelley's 4/10 review of the movie for Collider scathing in its analysis of the latest Captain America installment. After calling it "one of the weakest entries in the decades-spanning franchise," Kelley added, "Had this been a random C-list Marvel hero, that would be forgivable, but for a character as revered as Captain America, it's a huge disappointment."

Captain America: Brave New World is in theaters now.