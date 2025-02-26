Despite a sturdy debut a couple of weeks ago, Captain America: Brave New World had a rather concerning second weekend drop at the domestic box office. In fact, it was one of the worst in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's history. Captain America 4 barely avoided being outclassed by the notorious bomb Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which concluded its run with around $470 million worldwide against a budget that has been reported to be as high as $300 million. Captain America 4 fell by 68% in its second weekend, and is yet to hit the $150 million mark domestically.

This is the third-biggest sophomore frame drop in the MCU's history, ahead of Ant-Man 3's 69% drop, and The Marvels' 78% drop. Both Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels debuted in 2023, and played a central role in fueling a negative narrative around the once-unbeatable series — the highest-grossing film franchise that the world has ever seen. The boat stopped rocking for a bit when Deadpool & Wolverine delivered a record-breaking $1.3 billion haul last year, but it appears that the damage has already been done. Audiences will only show up for a Marvel movie when it's worth their time, and Captain America 4's mixed reviews certainly didn't help.

The movie currently sits at a "rotten" 49% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which is just a couple of points higher than Ant-Man 3's franchise-worst score. Even The Marvels, whose entire global haul Captain America 4 was able to surpass in under a week, had a better Rotten Tomatoes score. Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America 4 marks Anthony Mackie's debut as the central character, who was played for over a decade by Chris Evans. The movie debuted amid rumors of a troubled production and extensive re-shoots, which might have influenced a franchise-low B- CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

Can the MCU Bounce Back?