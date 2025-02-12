Summary Veteran Marvel producer Nate Moore explains why action scenes are easier to set up than building character moments.

Moore dives into the differences between Steve Rodgers and Sam Wilson.

The Winter Soldier producer also talks Armor Wars and Black Panther 3.

After coming into the MCU fold with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, veteran Marvel producer Nate Moore has spent the better part of the last decade working on some of the most well-received and grounded stories in the franchise. From the deeply personal Black Panther to the wildly expansive Eternals, Moore’s fingerprints are felt across a wide array of genres, which makes him uniquely suited for a project as important as Captain America: Brave New World.

As this entry marks Anthony Mackie’s official tenure in the mantle of Captain America, in addition to introducing Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross and incorporating elements from the MCU’s official first outing, The Incredible Hulk, a lot is riding on the success of this entry. That’s not even considering the relatively stagnant phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has found fans and critics less satisfied than previous eras. To Moore, however, everything remains “business as usual” as he continues to tell stories with uniquely grounded and personal stakes.

Collider spoke with Moore leading up to the film’s release, where he went into detail about how they managed to differentiate Brave New World from The Winter Soldier, touched on Denzel Washington’s recent comments about Ryan Coogler writing a role for him in Black Panther 3, and more. You can watch the full conversation in the video above or read on for the full interview.

Anthony Mackie Changed The Falcon's Trajectory in the MCU

"He wore a tiara... He talked to birds."

Frankly, there’s a lot riding on Captain America: Brave New World. It’s an important installment with heavy implications, so how is the creative process going into that?

MOORE: You know, our process kind of doesn’t change movie to movie.

MOORE: Yeah, and not because we don’t care, but because we care about everything equally. But this one was special. Look, coming out of both [Avengers] Endgame when Steve handed Sam the shield and then Falcon and the Winter Soldier show, where we kind of got to follow Sam’s decision to take the mantle, we knew then we had built an opportunity to bring Captain America back to the big screen. And we wanted to make sure we did right by the character. I know there’s a ton of love for Steve Rogers, and I love that character as well, but Sam Wilson is a different kind of Captain America, so we wanted to make sure the film felt like his film and not like he was occupying someone else’s stakes.

I love that. A lot of your projects contain some of the most personal stakes in the MCU. How is it that they feel so deeply personal when there’s so much otherworldly chaos and madness happening, and where does that sense of groundedness come from?

MOORE: I think the best Marvel films are the ones where you do understand the personal journey of the characters.

MOORE: This is going to sound weird—it’s actually easier to build action sequences than it is to find really dramatic human moments, and so those are the things I want to focus on first, both with the writers and the filmmakers. It’s always about, “What’s the story for the character?” And even the secondary characters. You can’t leave them behind either, right? Everybody has to be speaking to the same theme.

MOORE: And then you can put all the bells and whistles on top of that. But I don’t think any action is meaningful unless you care about the character. So, again, we try to build it inside out. We’re not always successful, but that’s our intent. Hopefully, that’s why people keep coming back to these movies—to go to the characters.

Something I really appreciate about the projects you work on is that they’re so coherent in the creators’ visions. Why is that important to you, especially in a franchise where there’s so much planning and oversight involved?

MOORE: I don’t think the films are going to be any good unless the filmmakers have ownership, right? So you have to make sure that, even though it is built into the larger tapestry of the MCU, the filmmakers really believe in the films that they’re making and that the films that they're making are contained, and they feel like a complete story even if you never see another MCU movie. Again, then the connective tissue can be a fun thing for super fans to follow, but a casual fan can still understand and appreciate the movie on its own.

You’ve been with the franchise since Captain America: The Winter Soldier. How exciting is it for you to see it evolve to the point where Sam is now Captain America?

MOORE: It’s super exciting! And if you think about it, when we were making Captain America: The Winter Soldier, [Marvel] publishing hadn’t given Sam the shield yet—that wasn’t until 2014.

Image via Marvel Studios

MOORE: So it wasn’t even something that was on our minds until we saw what [Marvel] publishing had done with the character. And I don’t think we would have made it to this point besides the fact that Anthony Mackie is so talented. In that first film, I think he surprised a lot of people. I remember this: The first time I pitched having Sam Wilson in the movie [Christopher] Markus and [Stephen] McFeely, the writers of that movie were like, “Why would you want The Falcon?” Because he was sort of a little bit of a secondary character even in publishing—he wore a tiara, he talked to birds. But I think Anthony Mackie really grounded the character in reality and he’s so charismatic, and I think people want to follow him. So, it does feel kind of like a full-circle moment that now we’re here, and now he’s carrying the shield of the man that he once partnered with. It’s really fun.

What Does Nate Moore Want To See From Anthony Mackie During His Captain America Tenure?

"The way that Sam Wilson walks through the world is just necessarily different than Steve Rogers."