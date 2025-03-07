Captain America: Brave New World has hauled in nearly $350 million at the global box office, but it has still yet to be rid of its title as the lowest-grossing Captain America movie. At the time of writing, Brave New World has earned $167 million at the domestic box office and $178 million internationally for a worldwide total of $345 million. While enough to pass The Incredible Hulk, this $167 million still falls around $9 million short of Captain America: The First Avenger, the debut Captain America movie that introduced the world to Chris Evans as the Star Spangled Man in 2010. If Brave New World can earn $9 million and reach $176 million this weekend, it will officially pass The First Avenger and become the third-highest-grossing Captain America movie.

Be it this weekend or sometime after, Captain America: Brave New World will pass The First Avenger, but it has little to no chance of passing Captain America: The Winter Soldier to become the second-highest-grossing Cap movie. The Winter Solider grossed $259 million at the global box office, and Brave New World would need nearly $100 million added to its total to reach this. After earning only $14 million at the box office and falling more than 47% in its second and third weekends in theaters, another $100 million is likely not in the cards for Brave New World. The film would need to eclipse $408 million at the domestic box office to pass Captain America: Civil War and become the highest-grossing Captain America movie ever, but Brave New World has yet to hit that globally, much less domestically.

