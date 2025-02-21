Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters everywhere, and while it may be a rocky start for Marvel to kick off the year, the fourth Captain America movie does tie up some knots from prior MCU films, something that fans have been asking for more of in the post-Endgame era of storytelling. Brave New World serves as an indirect sequel to both The Incredible Hulk (2008) and Eternals (2021), and not The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the last project where the titular character, Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) was seen. Collider’s Steve Weintraub recently caught up with Brave New World director Julius Onah, and he asked if there was ever talk of the Eternals showing up in the film given that it features Tiamut, and his answer might shock you:

“That was never on the table. No.”

It’s a bit surprising to hear that it wasn’t even discussed for any member of the Eternals to appear in Captain America: Brave New World, especially considering this is the first time the giant Celestial lying dead in the ocean has been mentioned since the divisive 2021 MCU installment. While some fans may argue that a potential cameo from an Eternals character could have taken the spotlight away from Sam Wilson in his first feature outing as Captain America, an appearance similar to Valkyrie’s (Tessa Thompson) in The Marvels (2023) would have been a nice way to flex the connectivity while also providing a gift to Eternals fans. Nonetheless, even though Brave New World doesn’t feature any Eternals, it has still put one of the biggest Multiverse Saga complaints to rest now that Tiamut has been mentioned and given a purpose — adamantium.

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Did Bring Back ‘Incredible Hulk’ Characters

The other movie that directly ties into Captain America: Brave New World was treated much differently than Eternals. Marvel brought back Tim Blake Nelson and Liv Tyler, both of whom haven’t been seen since the 2008 MCU outing that featured Edward Norton in the lead role of Bruce Banner. Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, who is a major player in The Incredible Hulk, also returns in Brave New World, albeit not for the first time, and is also now portrayed by Harrison Ford, who assumes the role from the late William Hurt.

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

