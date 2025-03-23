After a month in theaters, Captain America: Brave New World remains a divisive talking point among fans of the MCU. Critically, the superhero flick wasn’t a hit with people paying to see it, sitting at 48% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience score is kinder, with a current 79%. That’s at least some sign that, despite the narrative, the movie is unanimously maligned; there are people who enjoyed the newest Captain America.

Now, is Captain America: Brave New World the best offering Marvel has given audiences in recent memory? No. Is it the worst movie the studio has put out? Also, no. The truth, as is with most things, lies somewhere in between. In the spirit of enjoying the franchise and finding things they can build on in the future, we take a look at some of the reasons Captain America: Brave New World isn’t as bad as you might have heard.