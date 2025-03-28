At this stage, Captain America: Brave New World will claim any victory that it can. The movie is poised to conclude its theatrical run as one of the lowest-grossing films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it recently celebrated what could be its final major achievement. The movie passed the $400 million mark globally, which is often considered the all-important threshold for films of this size. What this achievement generally means is that the movie in question has broken even, and although it's not yet a hit, it's no longer a flop either. Brave New World finds itself in the box office no man's land, but it'll conclude its run having overtaken a couple of key fellow Marvel movies.

After passing Eternals globally, Brave New World has now overtaken the $207 million international box office haul of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu. Like Eternals, Shang-Chi debuted in 2021, when the theatrical marketplace was still operating under pandemic-induced restrictions. Despite these hurdles, both movies were able to gross over $400 million globally. Shang-Chi was a bigger hit, costing less than Eternals, and having out-performed it both domestically and worldwide. The movie made $432 million, all said and done. Domestically, it grossed almost $225 million.

Brave New World hasn't yet passed the $200 million mark domestically, and it doesn't look like it has the fuel necessary to overtake Shang-Chi in stateside theaters. However, the movie has out-grossed Shang-Chi overseas, thanks perhaps to the unrestricted run that it received. Crucially, Brave New World was also allowed to play in China, whereas Shang-Chi was famously banned in the Middle Kingdom. Produced on a reported budget of $180 million, Brave New World is the first film to feature Anthony Mackie as Captain America, a mantle that he took over from Chris Evans five years ago.

'Brave New World' Opened to Poor Reviews