Having completed two weeks of release in theaters worldwide, Captain America: Brave New World is still lingering at the bottom of the Marvel Cinematic Universe box office charts. Brave New World had a solid opening, but appeared to tank in the subsequent days, even as it claimed the number one spot on the weekend rankings three times in a row. These victories were essentially hollow, because they were achieved mainly due to a lack of competition. Brave New World is still the lowest-grossing Captain America film ever made, currently trailing the first installment's $376 million global haul by around $35 million.

Brave New World shares narrative overlaps with a couple of past Marvel movies, one of which it has already overtaken both domestically and worldwide. It is overtaking the other one today. Having surpassed the $134 million domestic and $265 million global haul of The Incredible Hulk, Brave New World is set to surpass the $164 million domestic haul of the largely divisive Eternals. The film's current domestic haul stands at $163 million, while its global total stands at $341 million. Eternals concluded its lifetime run with $401 million worldwide in 2021, at a far more precarious time during the pandemic.

But Brave New World has been released in a world where Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine have already proven that Marvel films can still crack the $1 billion mark worldwide. Brave New World isn't going to come anywhere near that coveted number. And while it will certainly surpass Captain America: The First Avengers' lifetime haul this weekend, it remains to be seen whether it has enough super serum in its tank to surpass Eternals' global haul. Produced on a reported budget of $180 million, which is low for these films, Brave New World was released at a time when interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seemed to be irregular.

'Brave New World' Isn't As Expensive As Some of Marvel's Recent Bombs