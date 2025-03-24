Having recently completed over a month and a half of release in theaters worldwide, Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World just hit the $400 million mark at the global box office. The $400 million milestone is often seen as the threshold for films of this size to be counted as hits. But, at the same time, the superhero movie is also creeping towards a coveted domestic box office benchmark. Brave New World has grossed $192 million stateside, having overtaken fellow Marvel movies Captain America: The First Avenger and Black Widow's lifetime hauls.

This weekend, the movie also passed the lifetime domestic hauls of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the 2014 live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles adaptation on the all-time superhero charts. Directed by Jonathan Liebesman, the movie was produced by Michael Bay for Paramount. It concluded its run with $191 million domestically and $485 million worldwide. This version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles inspired a sequel, titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, which debuted in 2016, and under-performed with $82 million domestically and under $250 million worldwide, effectively bringing the series to an end.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was terribly reviewed; it holds a "rotten" 21% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Into the Spider-Verse, however, earned critical acclaim, eventually going on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The film's sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, also earned acclaim and went on to gross over $380 million domestically in 2023. Brave New World isn't going to come close to hitting this number. Directed by Julius Onah and starring Anthony Mackie, the movie has under-performed commercially. It was produced on a reported budget of $180 million, and remains one of the MCU's lowest-grossing movies.

'Brave New World' is the Third-Lowest-Grossing Captain America Movie