New popcorn buckets based on Captain America: Brave New World have been revealed by the social media accounts of Regal. One of the buckets will be based on the iconic shield used by the titular hero, played by Anthony Mackie. The other one will have the appearance of the Red Hulk, the threatening villain who will be portrayed on the big screen by Harrison Ford. These collectibles are part of an extensive marketing campaign Marvel Studios has constructed in order to allow fans to enjoy Captain America: Brave New World as a unique experience. Plastic cups based on the movie were also revealed.

Captain America: Brave New World will take Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to new heights after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed the mantle onto him. The events of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier made it clear that Wilson is ready to protect the world as the new Captain America, even if the world isn't ready to move on from Steve Rogers. The sequel will introduce Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, a role that was previously played by the late William Hurt. The character will now be the President of the United States, with Ross eventually turning into his dangerous alter-ego, The Red Hulk.

Julius Onah was the filmmaker Marvel Studios selected to direct Captain America: Brave New World. The sequel will mark the first time Onah will be tackling a story set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after the artist worked on both The Cloverfield Paradox and Luce. As revealed in a recent poster, Captain America: Brave New World will also deal with the aftermath of Eternals. The remains of the Celestial named Tiamut can be seen peeking out of the ocean in the poster launched by Dolby.

The Cast of 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford will lead the narrative of the highly-anticipated Captain America: Brave New World, but the cast of the sequel will be stacked with talented performers. Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson will return to the MCU after appearing in The Incredible Hulk over a decade ago. The second film in the MCU unknowingly planted the seeds for the premise of Captain America: Brave New World more than fifteen years ago. Danny Ramirez will also reprise his role as Joaquin Torres, with the character working as the new Falcon.

Captain America: Brave New World premieres in theaters on February 14, with tickets on sale now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

