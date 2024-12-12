Marvel Studios is ready to start the new year with a fascinating new adventure. Empire Magazine has shared a new image from Captain America: Brave New World, the sequel that will allow Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to shine as a legendary hero on the big screen. The new image from the sequel features Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross. The character was previously portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by William Hurt, who passed away before this movie was produced. The former Secretary of State will take on a new role when he returns to the big screen, with Ross becoming the President of the United States since his last appearance in the series.

Captain America: Brave New World will follow Sam Wilson after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed the Vibranium shield to him, Sam didn't feel prepared to take on the iconic role. The miniseries allowed the character to embrace his status as Captain America after foiling a plot that would have killed hundreds. Now that he is one of the most established figures in the entire MCU, Wilson is ready to take on the new alter ego of President Ross, the Red Hulk.

Julius Onah took on the challenge of directing Captain America: Brave New World for Disney and Marvel Studios. Before working on Sam Wilson's next adventure, the filmmaker was involved in projects such as Bad Genius and The Cloverfield Paradox. Captain America: Brave New World will almost undoubtedly become the biggest project in Onah's career. The cast of the upcoming sequel will also include Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, and Giancarlo Esposito. Ramirez will reprise his role as Joaquin Torres from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Also returning for the first time in over a decade are several cast members from The Incredible Hulk, including Liv Tyler as Betty Ross and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.

What's Next for the MCU?

Captain America: Brave New World will be only one of the many productions Marvel Studios has lined up for 2025. The other movies the company will launch on the big screen next year include Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four: The First Steps. These installments of the franchise will all be leading up to the release of Avengers: Doomsday in 2026. When it comes to television, the studio will launch Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart and Wonder Man on Disney+ next year. Fans of the franchise should be very excited about what Marvel Studios has in store for the future of their heroes.

Captain America: Brave New World premieres in theaters on February 14, 2025: