Marvel geeks and fans, rejoice, we are closer than ever to the introduction of Adamantium in the MCU. The upcoming feature Captain America: Brave New World will finally introduce the iconic metal that made Wolverine claws and director Julius Onah has confirmed that this will eventually lead to Project X. The studio has been steadily introducing new and familiar mutants in the last phase and seems like, we are a step closer to the X-Men dream.

In a new interview with ScreenRant, Onah compared Adamantium and Vibranium. While Wakandans solely control the latter, Adamantium will be the bane of Sam Wilson’s existence as the battle to gain control over the metal will drive the geopolitical conflict of the movie. However, Onah outlined that the discovery of Adamantium in the latest feature will become the crux of Wolverine’s origin in the MCU. He revealed,

Adamantium is much more durable. Adamantium is not like Vibranium, which can absorb kinetic energy. Adamantium, as we know, will eventually be a part of Project X. It will eventually be a part of the story of Wolverine.

Introduction of Adamantium Changes the MCU

“So Adamantium now becomes this resource that could change the world in a way that's very different because Vibranium is something that is really under the purview of the Wakandans. This is why it becomes an amazing geopolitical football in our film,” Onah further explained. Given Onah is also a comic book fan he notes that the movie opens new doors to the MCU’s future. He added,

And because we haven't had mutants in the past, because we haven't had Adamantium, it became such a fun way to surprise audiences with a new sort of vision of what it could be. And I'm just still pinching myself that I get to have the movie that introduces Red Hulk, that introduces Aamantium, that introduces Serpent Society. It is fun for me as a geek, and I think it's going to be a blast for all audiences when they go see this movie.

The fight for Adamantium will be a critical event for Sam Wilson as just like Steve Rogers he’d have to take some defining decisions as Captain America, including how to trust new President aka the Red Hulk. But the new Captain America’s responsibilities are far greater in the coming times. As Onah previously divulged to Collider, the movie will be instrumental in cementing “Sam Wilson as our new Captain America as a leader of the Avengers going forward.”

Captain America: Brave New World will fly into theatres on Valentines Day. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.