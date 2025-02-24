From Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) public acceptance as the next Captain America to foreign policy issues, Captain America: Brave New World has a little bit of everything. During an interview with Collider, Carl Lumbly (Obliterated), who reprises his role as Isaiah Bradley, talked a bit about how his character's storyline was grounded in real-life issues.

Isaiah Bradley was first introduced in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. In the Disney+ series, we discovered that he was part of a group of super soldiers who were pretty much forgotten by the American government. In Brave New World, Isaiah returns with a similar arc, and during a conversation with Collider's Aidan Kelley, the actor breaks down how he used real-life injustice as an anchor to give the fictional character more weight. He stated:

“My anchor for Isaiah is the experience of so many people—Black people, dispossessed people, immigrants—in this country who have had that experience of having their expectations dashed about the application of the principles of equality in this nation, in this republic, but still in love with the principles, and moving forward with that in mind. He lost track of that, and it’s Sam Wilson who gives it back to him. It’s Sam Wilson, who is this Black man with agency in a world where you can strap something on and fly. His world was the Tuskegee Airmen. His world was the idea espoused on the shield that he created when he went into battle. It was a double V: victory at home and abroad. So, the idea that he lives in a world where now people are able to contribute in the way he wished he had been able to contribute — yes, he’s got serum in his blood and he’s really strong, but he was denied.”

What Has Carl Lumbly Been Up To?

Lumbly is best known for his role as Marcus Dixon in the hit thriller series Alias, in which he starred alongside Jennifer Garner (Deadpool & Wolverine). Captain America is not his first incursion in the superhero world, though: Lumbly played M'yrnn J'onzz in Supergirl after voicing J'onn J'onzz in the Justice League animated series. In the horror world, he teamed up with Mike Flanagan in Doctor Sleep and The Fall of House Usher and will be in the cast of the upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Life of Chuck, which is set to premiere in theaters later this year.

Captain America: Brave New World is playing in theaters now.