It happened slowly, then suddenly. When I first came out of Captain America: Brave New World, I, like some others, did not enjoy the final battle. Despite some of the awe-inspiring visuals of a Hulk screaming atop the White House or Sam (Anthony Mackie) flying through cherry blossoms as he is chased, it just made no sense how Sam could fight President Ross (Harrison Ford) in his Red Hulk form and survive. He may evade most direct hits, but he and his wings take certain strikes full force that send him flying, or he catches a steel pole swung by Red Hulk.

However, as soon as the thought crept into my mind, it took over, and I realized that perhaps I was the problem. We watch the superhero genre to have fun and not to think too hard, and the film even gives us both in-world reasons that Sam can take certain hits, as well as character traits that are crucial to his character being the underdog. Furthermore, the granddaddy of the genre confirmed that yes, I was the problem.

Sam Does Have Equalizers That Give Him a Fighting Chance Against Red Hulk

Image via Marvel Studios

On the surface, granted, no human should fight Red Hulk and win. This cannot be ignored or discredited when someone says it. However, this ignores the entire genre we’re watching and that it is science fiction, not science. Sam’s vibranium suit literally counteracts any claims that he shouldn’t be able to take punches when you think about it. This made-up metal can do almost anything, with both Shuri (Letitia Wright) and T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) Black Panthers taking incredible blows due to their suits. So perhaps the best way to think of it is that if Black Panther can take the hit, so can Sam's wings. The CGI team even included constant shots of the purple kinetic energy building up in the suit, showing how these hits were not light, but vibranium’s ability to absorb shock is just that good.

Sam Being at a Disadvantage in Fights is What Makes Him a Great Character