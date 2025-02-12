As hard as it might be to believe, 2025 is when the MCU's "Multiverse Saga" will be plowing through its penultimate act. Following a few box office disappointments, mixed viewership for exclusive Disney+ shows, and controversy surrounding the Saga's prior Thanos-equivalent villain, Marvel Studios is clearly trying to get to the much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars as quickly as possible. After a somewhat quiet 2024 that included one very successful movie and a handful of television shows, Marvel is going hard in 2025 with three huge ensemble movies and two high-profile shows, the first of which is Captain America: Brave New World.

On paper, Captain America: Brave New World tries to accomplish quite a lot in a very short amount of time. Not only is it following one of the MCU's strongest trilogies, but it also has the task of continuing where Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, left off. If that wasn't enough pressure, Marvel Studios has also decided that Captain America: Brave New World should tie up loose ends that have long been left behind by The Incredible Hulk and Eternals — two of the MCU's less beloved projects. If you're a fan of those films and take offense to that judgment, don't worry, as Captain America: Brave New World may just be one of the weakest entries in the decades-spanning franchise.

What Is 'Captain America: Brave New World' About?

As mentioned above, Captain America: Brave New World takes place months after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where Sam Wilson has finally embraced his inherited moniker as the new Captain America following the retirement of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). What Wilson hasn't embraced is the newly elected President of the United States, an old adversary of his and his fellow anti-Sokovia Accords Avengers — Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford). While both Wilson and Ross are willing to let bygones be bygones, tempers flare once again when a long-lost villain from the MCU's history returns to enact a deadly conspiracy that has been over a decade in the making.

With an espionage story that features sleeper agents and long-standing government secrets, Captain America: Brave New World is trying to emulate Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which is understandable given that it's one of the best films in the MCU, let alone the best Captain America film. Unfortunately, where that film has themes of unwarranted surveillance and government overreach that are still relevant to this day, Captain America: Brave New World doesn't seem to be saying anything beyond "bad government is bad." Espionage stories live or die in the twists and turns they produce, and practically none are to be found in the fourth Captain America film, apart from the odd MCU-required cameo. It's one of the most frustratingly predictable movies that Marvel has produced in a long time.

Where the film could make up for this with some riveting action, Captain America: Brave New World doesn't even accomplish that. The action set pieces are all very rudimentary and, by the numbers, don't even remotely live up to the visceral and inventive nature of the legendary battles from the previous Captain America films. The only notable exception is the finale involving Red Hulk, but it's not so much "impressive" as it is entertaining to watch.

'Captain America: Brave New World's Characters Are Dull, and Its Dialogue Is Even Duller