Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters everywhere, and things have gotten off to a rough start for Anthony Mackie’s big screen debut as the Star Spangled Man. The film opened with a score of 53% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which is comparable to other poorly-received Marvel projects such as Secret Invasion and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, now that general audiences have had the chance to experience Brave New World thanks to early previews, the general audience score has come in, and it offers a ray of light in a dark tunnel for the fourth Captain America movie. Captain America: Brave New World has earned a 79% score from fans on Rotten Tomatoes from over 1,000 reviews, which is subject to change but still a solid start.

Captain America: Brave New World’s Rotten Tomatoes score will likely settle on something closer to what its final score will be by the end of the weekend, but mostly positive reception from general audiences is a good sign for the first Marvel movie of 2025. Reviewers have criticized technical issues in the film, citing the many rounds of reshoots that Brave New World went through before making it to the big screen, but general audiences mostly agree that it’s a great time at the theater that firmly establishes Sam Wilson as the new Captain America and potential leader of The Avengers. Starring alongside Anthony Mackie in Brave New World is Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder, and Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns.

Is Chris Evans in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’?

No, Chris Evans does not appear in Captain America: Brave New World as Steve Rogers, but he is mentioned in the film several times. Characters often poke fun at Sam Wilson, attempting to put him down because he doesn’t have the super soldier serum coursing through his veins like his predecessor did, but he still manages to come out on top. Sam may not have superhuman strength, but he does have vibranium wings with the same ability to redistribute stored energy featured in T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) upgraded suit in Black Panther.

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters everywhere.

