Captain America: Brave New World is set to premiere in theaters this weekend, and critics' reviews of the film have begun pouring in. The fourth installment in the MCU’s Captain America franchise sees Anthony Mackie take over the mantle from Chris Evans and face all manner of threats, including Red Hulk (Harrison Ford), The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), and Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito). Now that enough reviews have been tallied, Captain America: Brave New World’s early Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed, and it spells bad news for the first MCU film of 2025. Captain America: Brave New World has debuted with a 49% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes from 86 reviews at the time of writing, and while this is subject to change, it’s still a rut that will be tough to dig out of.

Brave New World enters the Rotten Tomatoes competition as the lowest-rated Captain America movie by a landslide. Captain America: The First Avenger, the fifth MCU movie ever and first appearance from Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, earned a score of 80% from critics and 75% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, while its sequel, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which saw Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) join team Cap, earned a 90% score from critics and a 92% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and is still held in high regard as one of the best MCU movies. As for Captain America: Civil War, which plays more like an Avengers movie with a plentiful roster of heroes, it earned a 90% score from critics and an 89% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

What’s Next for the MCU After ‘Captain America: Brave New World’?