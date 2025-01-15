We are less than a month away from Captain America: Brave New World. The film marks the fourth movie is the Captain America franchise and will debut Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as MCU’s new star-spangled man with a plan. Directed by Julius Onah will bring many familiar faces back to the universe and will introduce some new ones including Harrison Ford as Red Hulk. As we get near to the release date, more details are trickling down for the film, and now we know its runtime.

As per a new report in ComicBook, the Mackie-led movie is 118 minutes long, which when compared to other features in the franchise, has the shortest runtime. In contrast, 2011’s Chris Evans’ debut movie Captain America: The First Avenger had a run time of 124 minutes, with its 2014 follow-up Captain America: The Winter Soldier having a run time of 136 minutes. Furthermore, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War is the longest of the four Captain America films, with a run time of 147 minutes.

The movie reportedly has had many reshoots and has considerably changed from its original idea which raises caution among fans, however, having reshoots till the eleventh hour is Marvel’s way of doing things. It remains to be seen how this feature turns out given its among the highly anticipated features this year and will follow in the giant shoes of Deadpool and Wolverine.

What to Expect From ‘Captain America: Brave New World’?

The movie will find Sam at odds with newly elected President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Ford). Who previously sought to bring the Avengers under more direct government control with the Sokovia Accords and Ross would want the same from Sam, who obviously rejects the idea just like Steve did. "I’m really excited to see this man go from a counselor, as an ex-Army vet, to a Falcon, to Captain America, and bring that set of experiences and that point of view into the decision-making that one has to make, as this incredibly powerful character in the MCU," Onah previously told Collider.

Fans should also gear up for some compelling performances as the cast also includes Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, who’ll step up to be the new Falcon, Carl Lumbly returns as Isaiah Bradley, and Shira Haas as Ruth/Sabra. Also returning to the fold is Liv Tyler as Betty Ross. Further rounding off the cast are Xosha Roquemore, Seth Rollins, and Rosa Salazar in undisclosed roles.

Captain America: Brave New World will fly into the theaters on February 14.