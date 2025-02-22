The latest MCU entry, Captain America: Brave New World was anticipated as an exciting, cinematic debut of a familiar face taking on a new role. Anthony Mackie returns as Sam Wilson, taking on the Captain America mantle for the first time in a Marvel movie. Unfortunately, what could have been a triumphant return to form for Marvel, and a great way to kick off a new stretch of Avengers stories, is instead a messy, stitched-together dud that forgets to pay enough time to the most important aspect of the narrative: Captain America himself.

Sam Wilson's Character Development is Stagnant in His Cinematic Debut as Captain America