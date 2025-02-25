After opening with $88 million at the domestic box office last weekend, Captain America: Brave New World failed to soar during its second weekend in theaters. Anthony Mackie’s big screen debut as the Star Spangled Man grossed only $28.2 million this weekend, dropping a concerning 68% from last weekend. The first MCU film of 2025 now stands at a $141 million domestic gross and a $148 million international total, bringing it to a worldwide haul of $289 million. Brave New World, which also sees Harrison Ford take over the role of Thunderbolt Ross from the late William Hurt, will likely pass $300 million this week, but with a reported budget of around $180 million, it still needs close to $400 million to break even, which may prove to be a tall task if this drop continues.

Finishing in the second and third spots at the box office this weekend was a pair of new arrivals; The Monkey, the next film from Longlegs director Osgood Perkins, opened with $14.2 million this weekend to take the #2 spot, which is more than double the third-place competitor, Paddington in Peru. The third Paddington movie starring Ben Whishaw grossed $6.5 million during its second weekend in theaters, a 49% drop from last weekend that now leaves it with $25 million domestically and $125 million internationally, pushing it past the $150 million global mark. Longlegs opened with $22 million compared to The Monkey’s $14.2 million, so only time will tell if the Theo James and Tatiana Maslany-led horror thriller will live up to the same standards as Nicolas Cage’s 2024 horror film.

Rounding out the final two spots in the top five at the box office this weekend were Dog Man and Ne Zha 2, two animated movies each with a unique story to tell. Dog Man earned another $5.9 million this weekend despite releasing on digital platforms this week, and Ne Zha 2 scored $3 million in domestic markets, which is a drop in the bucket of its $1.9 billion global gross. Dog Man has now passed $100 million at the worldwide box office thanks to its fourth-weekend haul, with a hefty $26 million coming from international markets. With $1.84 billion at the time of writing, Ne Zha 2 is currently the eighth-highest-grossing movie of all time at the global box office, even beating the 2024 hit Inside Out 2 as it closes in on the fabled $2 billion mark, a milestone known only to six movies in cinema history.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Continues To Roar While ‘Love Hurts’ and ‘Heart Eyes’ Experience Frightening Drops