Captain America: Brave New World, which finally hits theaters on Feb. 14, has no shortage of supervillains. While the Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) has been featured extensively in marketing, the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) and the Serpent Society haven’t had as much time in the spotlight. When Marvel announced their slate of movies for Phase 3 way back in 2014, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige duped fans by first announcing Captain America: Serpent Society before later revealing the film was actually titled Captain America: Civil War. It was a jokey misdirect, but it did at least hint that Feige had the infamous supervillain group on his mind.

In the Marvel Comics universe, the Serpent Society is a mercenary group that carries out contracts for supervillains. They first appeared in Captain America #310 after Sidewinder (played by Giancarlo Esposito in Brave New World) formed a group out of the remains of the previous two Serpent Squads – a roster of snake-themed villains like Black Mamba, Anaconda, Diamondback, and the Rattler. Sidewinder reorganized the villains into a professional outfit of mercenaries that operated as a business with steady pay and a consistent workload, as opposed to a maniacal band of supervillains like the Sinister Six.

The Serpent Society was rebranded in Nick Spencer’s 2015 run on Captain America: Sam Wilson, where the organization was brought into the modern age. The colorful group of snake-themed villains became a grounded mercenary group of soldiers, still led by Sidewinder. Brave New World has opted to use Serpent Society’s modern iteration, which is more in keeping with the film's overall tone. Given the prevalence of Madripoor in Falcon & The Winter Soldier, the city may act as their base of operations. Madripoor is a hub for many Marvel villains in the comics, as there are no legal consequences for criminal activity.

What Will the Serpent Society Look Like in 'Captain America: Brave New World'?

In Brave New World, Giancarlo Esposito plays Sidewinder A.K.A. Seth Voelker, King of Serpent Society. However, he seems to have shed the teleportation abilities he has in the comics for a more practical arsenal of weaponry. Voelker is a skilled tactician and a weapons specialist, but a he's businessman above all else. Voelker is responsible for founding and growing the Serpent Society into an international syndicate with huge profit margins. Sidewinder appears to be working alongside The Leader in Brave New World, who we're guessing hired the mercs to help take down Captain America (Anthony Mackie) and President Ross (Harrison Ford). Sidewinder has used microchips in the comics, using them on himself and allies to teleport and improve his physical skills. Based on the trailers, we know that Brave New World involves some mind control involving Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), so Sidewinder possibly could be responsible for his unsanctioned attack on the President.

Diamondback, aka Rachel Leighton, was originally set to be played by Rosa Salazar in Brave New World. Diamondback, a master of hand-hand combat and projectile weapons, was one of the original members of Serpent Society. Leighton even once had a relationship with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in the comics, but it’s unclear whether she could pose as a romantic interest for Sam Wilson. Salazar hasn’t appeared in any marketing and has only been seen in leaked set photos last year. Considering Brave New World has undergone multiple rounds of extensive rewrites and reshoots over the past year, it’s unclear whether Diamondback or any other members of Serpent Society will appear aside from Esposito.

The Serpent Society’s modern iteration makes a perfect fit for Brave New World. Although the film does feature more fantastical villains like the Red Hulk, Feige compared the film to Captain America: Winter Soldier last year at Comic-Con. Winter Soldier’s more grounded tone made the movie a certified MCU classic that many fans revere, and Feige assured fans that Brave New World would return to that tone. The Serpent Society should prove to be a formidable, yet grounded foe for Sam Wilson.