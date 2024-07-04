The Big Picture Anthony Mackie revealed a new Captain America suit for Brave New World.

The film will feature Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross and Giancarlo Esposito as a villain.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to release on February 14, 2025.

Anthony Mackie unveiled a fresh look at his new Captain America suit for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Captain America: Brave New World, in a special 4th of July celebration. With the film's release just around the corner, MCU fans are eagerly anticipating the first trailer. Although we'll have to wait a bit longer for footage, Mackie treated us to a sneak peek of Sam Wilson's latest costume, igniting excitement as the countdown to Captain America: Brave New World continues. In the photo, Mackie's Sam Wilson is looking extremely star-spangled, and he definitely appears to have a plan.

The most recent image we saw of Mackie as Sam Wilson featured him in a costume which was similar to that worn in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, the dark blue colours seem to hint at a return to a more traditional, and most likely, better received, costume, which is more reminiscent of those worn by Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in his previous Marvel Cinematic Universe outings.

Who Else Is in 'Brave New World'?

The film will be Anthony Mackie's debut solo outing portraying Captain America, under the direction of Julius Onah, and the film will also see Harrison Ford taking over the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross from the late William Hurt. The film's production has not had its troubles to seek, however. The film was initially titled New World Order before being changed to Brave New World, and the film was then forced into making significant changes in reshoots.

Part of the new material which was recently being shot will feature a very exciting cast addition to the film: Giancarlo Esposito as an unnamed character. We do know that the tremendously charismatic actor is playing one of the film's villains, but it's unclear how he will fit into the film, particularly with the Leader seemingly already filling the role of the primary antagonist. The movie also serves as a spiritual sequel to The Incredible Hulk as the film also includes Liv Tyler as Bruce Banner's (Edward Norton/Mark Ruffalo) former flame, as Betty Ross. With reshoots having recently come to an end, hopefully it isn't going to be too much longer until we get to see the first official footage from the movie.

Captain America: Brave New World looks set to soar into theaters next year on February 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the film.