The Big Picture New images from Captain America: Brave New World show Sam Wilson in his new suit and working with the US government.

The movie explores Sam's journey from counselor to Captain America and how he navigates government challenges.

Expect tension with the new President and conflicts with returning villain Samuel Sterns in the upcoming film.

Captain America: Brave New World might be a year away but its already creating waves with a flurry of new images. Marvel is already treating fans with new images including Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) new Captain America suit decked in signature red, white and blue. Now a new behind-the-scenes image gives fans a glimpse into all the filming madness. The new image unveiled on Discussing Film’s X account sees Mackie in a deep conversation with director Julius Onah and co-actor Xosha Roquemore. The dimly lit room seems to be some kind of headquarters with people working in the background with various kinds of technology. It’ll be fascinating to see what unfolds in this scene as Sam is tasked to do the US Government’s bidding in the upcoming feature.

What to Expect From ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

It’s a different time in the MCU since Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed on the shield to Sam during Avengers: Endgame. As Sam picks up the mantle he is dealing with a new world, as reflected in the movie’s title. Sam had an interesting arc from being a counselor, to an ex-Army vet, to a Falcon, and then to Captain America and it’ll be very interesting to see him deal with the US government and utilize all that legacy.

Onah recently teased that part of the challenge for Sam as Captain America is “working within the government, is the way he’s going to make decisions. The point of view he’s going to have will at times put him at odds with the President.” Fans who attended recent CinemaCon got a special look at the film where this tension between the new President (Harrison Ford) and Sam was teased. But the government will not be the only concern for Sam as Tim Blake Nelson’s Samuel Sterns aka The Leader returns to get his due, “Sam finds himself almost standing between Samuel Sterns and what he thinks the government owes him, and how he wants to go about getting that,” Onah revealed.

Fans should also gear up for some compelling performances as the cast also includes Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, who’ll step up to be the new Falcon, Carl Lumbly returns as Isaiah Bradley, Shira Haas as Ruth/Sabra, and Liv Tyler reprises her role as Betty Ross. Further rounding off the cast are Roquemore, Seth Rollins, and Rosa Salazar in undisclosed roles.

Captain America: Brave New World will fly into the theatres on February 14, 2025.