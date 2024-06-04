The Big Picture Fans speculate on Captain America's return as Sam Wilson in MCU's Phase 5, wearing his iconic costume from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Reshoots for Captain America: Brave New World tease mysterious storyline possibilities as paparazzi capture Mackie in costume on set.

Anticipation grows for Sam Wilson's big-screen debut as Captain America in the upcoming blockbuster-filled MCU film set for release in 2025.

Anthony Mackie is back in action as Sam Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but a few questions are about to be asked following images captured during the movie’s ongoing reshoots, which showcase Mackie donning one of his most controversial costumes, reminiscent of his debut as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. While Marvel Studios has a lighter film slate for 2024, the superhero powerhouse is gearing up for a blockbuster-filled 2025. Among the eagerly awaited titles is Captain America: Brave New World, which pivots to focus on Sam Wilson, who has taken up the mantle of Captain America. The film is part of the MCU’s Phase 5, promising to further explore Wilson's journey as the new Star-Spangled Avenger.

As Captain America: Brave New World undergoes reshoots, paparazzi from Just Jared managed to snap a few glimpses of Mackie on set. The photos feature him in his Captain America costume from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which has certainly sparked a few questions. What does the return of this familiar suit mean for the film’s storyline? The context of the scene remains shrouded in mystery, but the presence of the two costumes suggests several intriguing possibilities. Click here to see the new set photos.

What's 'Brave New World' About?

With reshoots underway, anticipation is building for the first footage of Captain America: Brave New World. The film, formerly titled New World Order, marks Sam Wilson's first major MCU appearance as Captain America on the big screen since inheriting the shield and suit in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Joining Mackie are Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and Tim Blake Nelson reprising his role as Samuel Sterns from The Incredible Hulk, while Harrison Ford joins the MCU as President Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, who looks set to turn into Red Hulk.

Additionally, it was revealed that Giancarlo Esposito had been cast in the film with his character, who has yet to be identified officially, being inserted into the film via the weeks of reshoots planned. The movie also serves as a pseudo sequel to The Incredible Hulk as the film also includes Liv Tyler as Bruce Banner's (Edward Norton/Mark Ruffalo) former flame, as Betty Ross. Under the direction of Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World is set for release on February 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Brave New World.