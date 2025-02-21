Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Captain America: Brave New World.

Seth Rollins' involvement in Captain America: Brave New World was one of the most intriguing aspects of the film’s production for an entire subsection of moviegoers, with WWE fans eager to see how the multi-time champion would translate his in-ring charisma to the big screen. However, director Julius Onah has now shed light on why Rollins’ role was ultimately cut from the story during the movie’s additional photography phase. In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Onah addressed Rollins’ original role as a member of the Serpent Society, confirming that while the faction still appears in the film, the characterization shifted during the post-production process as the team sought a more "grounded" approach to the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe outing. He told Collider:

“In terms of the Seth Rollins of it all, he was a character that was just going to feature in the opening of the movie. Seth is amazing. Incredible. I would work with him again in a heartbeat, but as we were iterating on the movie, it was very clear that some of the tonal things that we were playing with with the original iteration of Serpent Society had to fit even more closely in the mold with the rest of the movie.”

Why Was Seth Rollins Cut From 'Captain America'?

The director elaborated on the difficulty of adapting the Serpent Society, a group of comic book villains known for their elaborate snake-themed costumes and abilities, into the film’s more grounded aesthetic. While Rollins was initially featured in the opening of the film, the decision was made to refine the villains’ presence and introduce a new antagonist, played by Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, instead.

“We always knew that we were going to be coming back to potentially refine that,” Onah said. “When our additional photography period came, we just thought through what helps us ground this character and still nod towards things that feel a bit heightened. And Giancarlo is so good about walking that fine line between larger than life but still feeling human. It became — I've said this over and over — something of a no-brainer.”

Despite Rollins' reduced role, Onah made it clear that he was impressed with the WWE superstar’s performance and hopes to work with him again in the future. “Seth is amazing. I know I'm going to want to work with him, and hopefully, will work with him, again. He's just such a phenomenal guy and obviously an incredible performer.”

