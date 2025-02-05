Sorry, WWE fans. Seth Rollins won't appear in the final cut of Captain America: Brave New World. During a recent interview with ComicBook, Julius Onah, the director of the Marvel sequel, explained why the professional wrestler was cut from the film. The production process for Marvel Studios occasionally leads the stories from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to go through significant changes before they're shared with the public. When certain aspects of the upcoming sequel were changed, there wasn't any more room for the footage that included the former WWE Universal Champion. Here's what Julius Onah had to say regarding Seth Rollins' absence from Captain America: Brave New World:

“You know, when you’re taking characters like Serpent Society from publishing, who, as you know, are individuals dressed up as snakes and have snake adjacent powers, you’re always iterating and trying to figure out the version that totally works best in a movie like this,” Onah said. “I love Seth, Seth’s incredible. But as we were evolving and we knew we had an additional photography period, just one that we did early on in the process that’s planned.” (...)

Online reports regarding Seth Rollins' appearance in Captain America: Brave New World surfaced back when the movie was in production. Rollins was believed to be portraying a member of the Serpent Society. As the release date of the film came closer, fans pointed out how Rollins hadn't been present in the promotional material for Captain America: Brave New World, until it was revealed that he wouldn't be appearing in the project at all. Giancarlo Esposito is set to play Seth Voelker, otherwise known as Sidewinder, who will be the leader of the Serpent Society in the sequel.

Captain America: Brave New World will follow Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The actor recently spoke to Collider regarding how his status as Captain America brings more responsibility to him as a performer. The sequel will pitch Sam Wilson against the fearless Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford). The former Secretary of State will be the President of the United States by the time Captain America: Brave New World rolls along. And as the mighty Red Hulk, Ross will ensure the new Captain America stays out of his way in the upcoming sequel.

