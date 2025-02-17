If you get one of the best bad-guy actors of our time, Giancarlo Esposito, who gave us spine-chilling characters in The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad, then you’d better give him enough character to deal with to give the best performance possible. Instead, Captain America: Brave New World gave us a character with minimal narrative weight, Sidewinder, who feels like he could be given the same treatment as Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) after The Incredible Hulk, forgotten until the MCU can be bothered to return to him.

We know that Brave New World had lots of reshoots, so it must be said that the fact we have a cohesive narrative to begin with is impressive, but that doesn't mean it should be critiqued any less than another film. The fact remains that Sidewinder existed to move the plot from one beat to another rather than being a character with his own motivations and goals outside of killing Captain America for someone else's plan. We may see Sidewinder again, but Brave New World's fumbling of the character could mean we don't care if or when he comes back.

'Brave New World's Reshoots Promised So Much and Delivered So Little

It appears that Esposito was added via reshoots, as he was only revealed during the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, which was going to originally be played by WWE wrestler Seth Rollins. This is not meant in any way as disrespect to Rollins, but such a recast promised a beefed-up and more dramatic role for Sidewinder. Whilst Rollins' skills would lend themselves more to fight scenes, Esposito is certainly known more for his line delivery than his action capabilities.

However, the fact that he appears at the beginning of the film as an introduction to Sam (Anthony Mackie) and the adamantium, out of nowhere halfway through to kill Sam on The Leader's orders, and once more whilst in prison so he can tell Sam what The Leader's plan is, really makes you feel this shoehorning in. Essentially, Esposito’s Sidewinder exists to give Sam the ability to track or learn more about Samuel Sterns, whilst being completely ignored by all other characters in the film, and it means his appearances are dull and forgettable. Yet, almost worse than his lackluster scenes is the promise that he will be back.

Sidewinder Could Return in Another MCU Film, But Will We Care?