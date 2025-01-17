A new look at Captain America: Brave New World has been released, with tickets for the sequel now available for purchase. The highly-anticipated story set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will debut on February 14. Marvel Studios has shared new footage from the film, showing Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) taking on different challenges as the new Captain America. Julius Onah directed Captain America: Brave New World. The filmmaker was previously involved with the development of The Cloverfield Paradox and Luce. The sequel will allow Onah to play in the MCU sandbox, as the franchise prepares to close off the Multiverse Saga over the next couple of years.

Captain America: Brave New World will follow Sam Wilson after he embraced the role of the titular hero during the events of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) was proud to give his shield to Sam in Avengers: Endgame. But with Rogers going into retirement, Wilson has to face the rise of President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford). The character, who was previously portrayed by William Hurt, has never been fond of the Avengers. As the leader of the United States of America, Ross will have a unique opportunity to use his position for selfish purposes.

The screenplay for Captain America: Brave New World was written by Julius Onah, Peter Glanz and Matthew Orton. The screenplay itself was based on a story by Rob Edwards, Malcom Spellman and Dalan Musson. Spellman worked with Marvel Studios during the development of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. His involvement in the theatrical sequel could ensure a smooth transition from the television series for the characters involved.

The Return of Familiar Faces

Captain America: Brave New World will feature the return of characters that haven't been seen in the MCU for years. Liv Tyler will come back as Betty Ross. The cellular biologist is "Thunderbolt" Ross' daughter and Bruce Banner's (Edward Norton) love interest from The Incredible Hulk. Another character from the second MCU movie who will return in Captain America: Brave New World is Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson). The scientist's transformation into The Leader was merely teased during the events of The Incredible Hulk, which is why MCU fans will be excited to be reunited with Sterns in the sequel.

Captain America: Brave New World will premiere in theaters on February 14. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.