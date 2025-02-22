[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Captain America: Brave New World]

As Captain America: Brave New World continues to top the box office, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson has now officially taken up the mantle. Marvel Studios is ushering in a new era of the MCU, and Brave New World is not only cementing Wilson's title, but it's bridging the gap between 2008's The Incredible Hulk and bringing on all-new characters.

A Marvel movie is never standalone fare. Of course, as director Julius Onah tells Collider's Steve Weintraub, one goal is to always ensure "anybody could just sit down and enjoy this movie as a movie," but there's also a duty to connect the dots from phase to phase. In this case, Onah's feature is packed full of surprising familiar faces in a more grounded, spy thriller-esque entry to the ever-expanding Multiverse.

The road to Brave New World was paved with rumored cameos, leaked images, and fan theories, and in this exclusive interview, Onah addresses our most burning questions after those credits rolled. He discusses the Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) cameo, bringing back Betty Ross' (Liv Tyler), and the dedication to keeping this movie as grounded as possible, and how that altered the Serpent Society (or rather Serpent)'s presence in the story. The director also reveals the conversations had about Red Hulk (Harrison Ford), Tim Blake Nelson's final look as the Leader, characters cut from the narrative, Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder design, and plenty more. Check out the full conversation in the video above, or you can read the transcript below.

What Were the Storyline Challenges for ‘Brave New World’?

How do you bring so many projects together for a new audience?

COLLIDER: I’ve got a ton of questions and a lot of spoiler questions, but first, this film had a working title of Rochelle, Rochelle—who is a Seinfeld fan?

JULIUS ONAH: I have to give all the credit to Kyana Davidson, one of our producers on the movie, who is a massive Seinfeld fan. That working title came from her.

I love it. I believe you were hired around July of 2022 on this. What were those first few months like? This was your first time working on a project of this size and scale, part of the Marvel machine. When you came on, how much was the script close to done? How much was it a work in progress? What were those first few months like?

ONAH: Those first few months were mind-blowing. Stepping into those offices and seeing all the costumes and toys and everything, as somebody who grew up a geek loving anime and comics and pop culture, to be amongst that and know that you had the opportunity to contribute is mind-blowing. So, just on a human level, I was like, “Whoa, this is crazy.”

But specifically, the main pieces were in play. They were not fully shaped. We always knew this was going to be a Sam Wilson story. We always knew Sterns was going to be an adversary, and Ross, and that key dramatic triangle was going to be a part of the film. At that point, Serpent Society was ready on the table, but it was will-we-won't-we? So, that was an ongoing conversation that evolved. The real challenge was figuring out how to make it move into a very specific genre lane and tonally how to do the things I think people love so much about the MCU—these characters, the heart, the humor—but not to tip over or out of the genre that the movie was trying to operate within as an action thriller with paranoid and political undertones to it. So that was in the scripting process, something that was really, really important.

Then I think the other thing was to make sure that as much as this was nodding back to The Incredible Hulk, as much as this was taking characters from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and bringing them into the cinematic space, how do you do it in a way that an audience can come in, watch this movie, and just go for the ride? So that was the other thing that took a little bit of time to figure out where to meet the audience and make sure that anybody could just sit down and enjoy this movie as a movie.

When Does Kevin Feige Get Involved With Marvel Projects?

The Marvel Studios President is a very busy man.

So you get there. It's those first few months. Who is in the room with you when you're figuring things out? A lot of people wonder, is Kevin Feige in all these meetings? Which leadership is there? Who are you working with? Ultimately, it's part of the Marvel machine, so where is the approval coming from?

ONAH: There's a great team I was working with led by Nate Moore, who’s a producer on the film, as well as Kevin, and then Kyana Davidson, who I had mentioned, a co-producer on the film. Those were my day-to-day interactions in addition to, at that time, the writing team of Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. As we work things out as a unit, then Kevin and Louis D’Esposito join us, and then we dig in even deeper. We're always moving along, moving along, and then looping in Kevin and then having a wider conversation about what the implications are specifically for that movie and then for the larger universe. So, the team is always on top of everything. Obviously, Kevin's a busy man, and there are a lot of projects to oversee, but Nate Moore, who's been at Marvel for such a long time at that point, and has been so critical in shepherding Black Panther and previous Cap movies, was a great, great collaborator and partner to have as we were developing the movie.

Liv Tyler Was Involved Early in Development

“It takes time to make a deal and prep.”

Image via Marvel Studios

When did you know Liv Tyler was willing to come back?

ONAH: We knew Liv was willing to come back when I had a Zoom with her. [Laughs] You dream these things, you work these things out, but then you just have to actually go talk to the human being. She had taken a bit of a step back from acting, focusing on other things in her life, and she's such an incredible human being. But I just went and did a Zoom and had a very honest conversation with her, like I did with every other actor who was going to become involved, as to emotionally and thematically what this movie was trying to accomplish and why I thought it would be worth their time and their talents. Luckily, she responded.

When in the process did you ask her? Was it towards the beginning when you guys were figuring things out? She didn't have to be in the movie, but she has an important role.

ONAH: It was right during the development process. I think I had the Zoom with her probably in early 2023 because it takes time to make a deal and prep and all that other stuff. So, it had to be well in advance so that if for some reason it wasn’t going to work out, whether scheduling or whatnot, we would have the opportunity to make another choice or decision.

“Bucky Was Always a Part of It”: Sebastian Stan’s Cameo Was Never an Option

“It was just a matter of when.”

Image via Marvel Studios

Sebastian Stan as Bucky is in the movie for a small bit. When did you realize he was a part of it, or how did that get figured out that Bucky would be meeting Sam in the hospital?

ONAH: Bucky was always a part of it. There are so many great characters that Sam has had relationships with, and from the very beginning, we knew that Bucky would feature in some way in the story. Obviously, we weren't going to tip our hand to the entire world. It was just a question of when. There were versions where he was at the beginning of the movie, there were versions where he was at the very end of the movie, but it became clear that putting him at a point where Sam is dealing with one of his emotional lows would be very, very potent, and also offer a surprise. I don't think the audience is ever expecting that that's the moment he's going to show up in the movie, and I love that kind of surprise. So, he was there and in the orbit of the movie.

These things organically develop, and I think that's something that people forget sometimes; these movies, just like any movie, you have to explore, you have to be open. You have to let the characters tell you where they want to go. Sometimes when you just try to jam it in or shoehorn it in, it's just never going to be the result you want. I think we found the right place. It was so gratifying to hear some reactions when that scene played for the first time with audiences.

That scene is pretty serious, and then at the very end, there's some humor. When I saw it with the audience, everyone was laughing. Was that last bit of that scene improvised, or was that scripted?

ONAH: It was scripted, and then, for me, and I think that's the case with any great scene, you have to allow the actors to bring something to it. So, in the very beginning, we shoot the scripted version and then I'll go over and say, “Have fun with it.” So, the shape of the scene and even some of the words there are what is scripted. It's just them having a little bit of fun with some behavior or throwing in a line here or there. I think that gets you the best organic result.

Julius Onah Fought to Avoid This With Red Hulk

“You’re moving away from the pure id.”

Image via Marvel Studios

What is something that you fought for that a lot of people debated?

ONAH: I would say whether or not Red Hulk should talk. That was something that came up quite a bit. My feeling was that he shouldn't, which is what is the case in the movie. The transformation that Ross is dealing with and the struggle that Ross is dealing with emotionally in this film is trying to move away from what he's been known as as Thunderbolt Ross. He doesn't want to backslide. He doesn't want to be seen as this figure of rage and anger, and I just felt the moment you gave him language as a Hulk, then people can talk to each other, and you're moving away from pure id to a more rational being. It was the same way Harrison felt. So I think the combination of Harrison and I both saying what was best for this character is to have him be pulled back into the very thing he's running away from, not just as a Hulk, but emotionally and psychologically, and allow that to be a tension that Sam then has to resolve. That speaks to a guy and how great of collaborators everybody at Marvel is. They respected that, and that's what we got in the movie.

What's funny is I was wondering that when I was watching the movie, “Would he or would he not?” I'm very much on your side. I think that if he was able to talk, that's something that the Hulk sort of worked towards to be able to do. I agree with your decision. Was there anyone who really was like, “We’ve got to get him to talk?”

ONAH: Let's just say it was a debate and we talked about every single angle of it, the benefits and the demerits. But I'm really thrilled. As you said, I think it takes a while for a Hulk to work to that, and it's also something we've kind of seen a version of before, certainly in Hulk and Betty moments. So, to allow this to be its own thing, but also just to be consistent with the character, that's where I'm always coming from. How do you make the character feel consistent and coherent? It felt like the best way to do that was to allow him to be a rage Hulk.

I completely agree.

What Really Happened to Seth Rollins’ Serpent Society Character?

“The movie takes a very grounded approach.”