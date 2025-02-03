A new teaser for Captain America: Brave New World has been released, and it features direct connections to some of the most interesting corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The next theatrical release of the franchise will premiere in theaters a couple of weeks from now. But before Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) can save the world from the threat of the Red Hulk (Harrison Ford), this short teaser from Captain America: Brave New World is all about introducing viewers to Adamantium. The metal could become an important plot point for the MCU in the feature, and it all comes down to the possible introduction of the X-Men.

Adamantium could be the most coveted metal in the MCU going forward. While audiences know Vibranium for being a part of Captain America's shield and the technology of Wakanda, Adamantium is the metal seen in Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) claws. The character hasn't been introduced in the main MCU timeline. While Hugh Jackman reprised the role in last summer's Deadpool & Wolverine, that hero was established to be a variant from a different universe. Could the Adamantium featured in Captain America: Brave New World eventually lead to the introduction of a new Wolverine?

The new teaser for Captain America: Brave New World also features a direct connection to the Eternals. The Celestial known as Tiamut wasn't able to emerge from the surface of the planet, and it appears that the Adamantium will come from his remains. It's been more than three years since the movie directed by Chloé Zhao premiered on the big screen. But even if Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) hasn't been seen again, the legacy of Eternals will continue thanks to what is found within Tiamut's body.

The First MCU Movie of 2025

Captain America: Brave New World is only the first movie Marvel Studios has planned for this year. After the return of Sam Wilson, the company will release Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The upcoming blockbuster directed by Jack Schreirer will introduce a rogue team that will feature Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), the U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) and the Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) from Ant-Man and the Wasp. After that, Matt Shakman will give audiences a new story featuring the iconic Marvel family. The third modern iteration of the Fantastic Four will be integrated into the larger MCU in the future.

Captain America: Brave New World premieres in theaters on February 14. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.