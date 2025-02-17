Captain America: Brave New World has finally seen the light of day. The long-delayed movie faced a series of setbacks that predicted an awkward end product. And the forecast was right, as the film is a mixed bag of elements that feel wobbly at best. Still, some shining moments make it worthy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is especially the case in Harrison Ford’s portrayal of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. The role, originated by the late William Hurt, has appeared briefly every now and then across MCU canon. While always being on the “right side,” a.k.a. the government, he’s been an endless pain for almost every Avenger on Earth-616. Captain America: Brave New World shows a side of Ross that allows for an atonement of sorts, allowing the character to come full circle.

Thaddeus Ross is One of the Most Hated Characters in the MCU

Hurt crafted a character you loved to hate. His introduction as an army general in The Incredible Hulk establishes him as a sneaky and unwanted presence whose stubbornness will do more harm than good. His blind rage and self-centered nature bring forth the transformation of Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) into the Abomination – thus, the destruction of Harlem at the end of that film is in his hands. Sometime later, a heart attack makes him retire from the army, and he becomes Secretary of State. He is the mastermind behind the turmoil that pits hero versus hero in Captain America: Civil War – the infamous Sokovia Accords.

Hurt’s further appearances as Ross in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Black Widow were mostly antagonistic. His supposedly good intentions were clouded by the harm that his actions caused. Thus, seeing him fail became a personal satisfaction. Every failure for him meant our heroes succeeded. Still, he was never a villain, and that’s why he’s part of the close circle present at Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) funeral in Avengers: Endgame. But, even after facing several adverse situations that should’ve crippled his career, he kept on climbing, reaching the top without any detrimental consequences.

As President in 'Captain America: Brave New World,' There’s a New Side of Ross to See