After generating a strong $100 million in its extended opening weekend, Captain America: Brave New World is expected to retain its crown at the domestic box office in its sophomore frame. The superhero movie is facing fresh competition in the form of Neon's The Monkey, the latest horror film from Longlegs director Osgood Perkins. The Monkey is eyeing around $14 million in its first three days of release, after generating nearly $2 million in Thursday previews. By comparison, Longlegs made $22 million in its domestic debut last year, before going on to become Neon's biggest hit ever, with a lifetime domestic haul of nearly $75 million.

Starring Theo James and based on a short story by Stephen King, The Monkey earned slightly inferior reviews as compared to Longlegs, although audience sentiment, according to CinemaScore, was identical. The movie currently holds a 76% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and a C+ grade on the audience polling platform. In her review, Collider's Emma Kiely described it as "definitely more glossy and crowd-pleasing than Perkins’ last movie," which is saying something, considering Longlegs made $125 million worldwide.

With The Monkey settling for the number two spot with around $6 million on Friday, Captain America 4 topped the box office charts again with around $7 million. The movie is eyeing a rather steep fall in its second weekend, which suggests poor word-of-mouth. If Captain America 4 hits these projections, which currently stand at $29 million, it would mark a hefty 67% decline from weekend one. The biggest second-weekend drop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's history came a couple of years ago when The Marvels fell by 78%.

A Trio of Children's Films Rounded Out the Top Five