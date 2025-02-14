We're about to find out how much of a pull Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones, Star Wars) and the Red Hulk have with audiences. After much anticipation – and a bunch of reshoots – Captain America: Brave New World is finally among us, and its overall reception is key to serve as a thermometer to how audiences welcome the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a much needed break. If the Thursday previews are any indication, though, it's possible that the new MCU title powers through the bad reviews and surprises critics.

According to Deadline, the superhero movie is eyeing a pretty decent opening, especially if you factor in that we're not even diving into the weekend yet. For the Thursday previews, it raked in an estimated $12 million, which is more than the opening day of one of the previous installments in the franchise: Captain America: The Winter Soldier opened to $10.2 million back in 2014. The number is also interesting to pay attention to because this is the first time that Marvel tests Anthony Mackie (Twisted Metal) in the lead as the title character on the silver screen, and it might signal to Disney if the franchise has a future without Chris Evans (Red One) at the helm.

Of course, Captain America: Brave New World still has a long way ahead of it and anything can happen box office-wise. In 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had a slightly better opening than Cap 4, but it ended up with a lackluster performance of $476 million worldwide – a low number by Marvel standards. Quantumania is often cited as one of the titles that started to expose the cracks in the long-running Marvel Universe, and one of the titles that made the studio go back to the drawing board and rethink its release strategy and formula.

Reception Of 'Captain America: Brave New World' So Far Is Mixed

Another element that might harm Captain America: Brave New World's performance is its reception among critics. The blockbuster debuted with a less-than-stellar 52% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, which for a slate of moviegoers might signal that they can wait to check out the movie on Disney+. In his 4/10 review, Collider's Aidan Kelley wrote that "the film has more in common with Sony's disastrous attempts to make its own Marvel movies than it does with the prior entries that turned the MCU into what it is today," and that Cap 4 "is not the 2025 start that Marvel fans may be hoping for."

However, there might be a light at the end of the tunnel, since general audiences are seemingly disagreeing with critics on this one. The Popcornmeter at Rotten Tomatoes is fired up all the way to 80%, which at the very least suggests that fans had fun with it. The conflict of opinions might turn out to benefit the movie's performance, since moviegoers can feel tempted to check out the movie with their own eyes in order to decide if they are standing with critics or fans.

Captain America: Brave New World is playing in theaters now.