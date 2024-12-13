Despite numerous re-shoots and delays, Captain America: Brave New World is among the most highly anticipated movies of 2025. The Julius Onah-directed movie will finally introduce Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as Captain America on the big screen some five years after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed him the shield in Avengers: Endgame. The movie will not only take the grand MCU forward with its grounded espionage story but will also bring some stories from the past full circle, as numerous characters from The Incredible Hulk movie will return.

Among them is Tim Blake Nelson’s scientist character Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, who never really got a chance to become the big bad of the MCU like he is in the comics. However, according to Tim Blake Nelson himself, that’s about to change. “I’d begun to think that I had the reverse Midas Touch,” laughs Nelson as he reflects on Sterns’ fate after the 2008 movie. Brave New World will have a plethora of villains for Sam Wilson to go up against, like Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk, and Giancarlo Esposito’s Sidewinder.

While fans have had a good look at Red Hulk, The Leader is still shrouded in mystery. However, in a new interview with Empire Magazine, Nelson revealed that he chose to do most of the character work practically and fans will be able to see the authentically green, distended flesh of his character:

"I requested that we do what we were going to do, practically. Which was a huge help, because I liked being able to feel the weight of the deformation on my head, rather than just wearing dots."

‘Brave New World’ Will Bring ‘The Incredible Hulk’ Characters Full Circle

Before Nelson, his co-star Tim Roth had already made his MCU return in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as Abomination (the character also had a small cameo in Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings), and it'll be interesting to see where his character will appear next. Also returning to the fold in Captain America: Brave New World is Liv Tyler as Betty Ross. Producer Nate Moore explained, “When I was a kid, I always loved it when there were unexpected characters intersecting.” He further explained that it was only a matter of time to bring these characters back, but the studio was waiting for the right moment,

“We felt that this was a really interesting time to revisit [these characters.] And it didn’t feel like we’d be wedging it in. It actually felt like we could really explore it.”

Fans should also gear up for some compelling performances as the cast also includes Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, who’ll step up to be the new Falcon, Carl Lumbly returns as Isaiah Bradley, and Shira Haas as Ruth/Sabra. Further rounding off the cast are Xosha Roquemore, Seth Rollins, and Rosa Salazar in undisclosed roles.

Captain America: Brave New World will fly into the theaters on February 14, 2025.