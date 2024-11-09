Marvel and Disney just dropped an epic new trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, and we've been given a glimpse of what threats await Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in the film, as well as getting a proper look at Harrison Ford in all his red, Hulking glory as President Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, with the climactic scene of the trailer seeing the two go head-to-head as Sam, who has already had to hear he "is not Steve Rogers", tells Ross to bring it on.

We also see glimpses of Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) whose actions set the plot in motion, as well as Giancarlo Esposito, whose Seth Voekler/Sidewinder was added to the cast during the reshoots of the movie this summer, with cast member Tim Blake Nelson describing the shoot as redoing much of the original work from the first shoot.

Anthony Mackie Loved Working with Harrison Ford

Mackie revealed that Ford spoke to him on the first day of shooting and deferred to him, saying that he was there as a beacon of support for the star who is leading his first MCU movie.

"What was really interesting and it shows the nature and the beauty of Harrison Ford — when he got to set, he pulled me aside, and he was like 'Hey kid,' — and I'm 46 years old. He goes 'Hey kid, this is your movie. I'm here to support you. And I'm here to make sure after this movie comes out, everyone knows your name.' And there are a lot of people on his level that would not do that. There are a lot of people at his scale of work who would not do that." "But from the first day he was on set til the last day when we wrapped, he literally treated me like I was number one. He literally let me have the set and literally walked beside me every day and showed me the respect that people would. You know, it's still Harrison Ford. Nobody's like 'Hey Harrison, get out of the way. We need Anthony,' but he made it very clear that I was number one on the call sheet. And because of that, everybody else fell in line. So I have nothing but appreciation and admiration for him — for the way he handled himself and the way he handled the set."

Also today at D23 in Brazil, fans got a special look at another MCU project, the upcoming Thunderbolts* film. The nearly 4 minute special look gives fans a glimpse at the upcoming team dynamics and where everyone is as the film begins. Captain America: Brave New World premieres on February 14, 2025. They also released a new poster, which you can see below. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and check out the trailer above.