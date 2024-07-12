This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Marvel Studios has just dropped the long-awaited first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, and there looks to be a very large, red and Hulkish problem on the horizon for Sam Wilson and his buddies.

Who Else Is in 'Brave New World'?

The film is Anthony Mackie's first outing as a leading man portraying Captain America, under the watchful eye of Julius Onah, and the film will also see Harrison Ford taking over the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross from the late William Hurt. The film's production definitely had its own troubles, however. The film was initially titled New World Order before being changed to Brave New World, and the film then began reshoots which brought significant changes to the story.

Part of the new footage which was recently being filmed featured a very exciting cast addition to the film: Giancarlo Esposito as an unnamed character. We do know that the legendarily charismatic actor is playing one of the film's villains, but it's unclear how he will fit into the film, particularly with the Leader seemingly already filling the role of the primary antagonist. The movie also serves as a spiritual sequel to The Incredible Hulk as the film also includes Liv Tyler as Bruce Banner's (Edward Norton/Mark Ruffalo) former flame, as Betty Ross. Additional cast includes Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, and Carl Lumbly. With reshoots having recently come to an end, Disney and Marvel have decided that now is the time to unveil the first footage of the new Star Spangled Man with a Plan.

Check out the trailer above. Captain America: Brave New World is all set to soar into theaters next year on February 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the film.