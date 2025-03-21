Captain America: Brave New World has received middling reviews throughout its theatrical run but is gradually making a marginal profit as the weeks go by. Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) first outing as Captain America is a definitive turning point for the character, but the marketing campaign has put Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) at center stage.

Brave New World isn’t a perfect film by any means. Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford both put in solid performances, but it’s not enough to save the film’s poorly paced plot and sub-par action, especially when The Winter Soldier set the bar so high. One of the film’s main criticisms is that the plot is rather predictable, but that isn’t entirely the script’s fault.

'Brave New World’s' Marketing Made the Film Predictable

Anyone who's seen the trailer or the poster knows Red Hulk is in the movie. Brave New World had a great opportunity to hide Red Hulk from its marketing campaign and save the reveal for theaters but opted to use him as a draw for audiences instead. Using Red Hulk in the trailers likely drew more interest from viewers, but revealing major characters undoubtedly hindered the viewing experience in theaters.

Brave New World was initially marketed as a story centered around Sam Wilson struggling to step out of Steve Rogers’ shadow, with a grounded tone like The Winter Soldier. Nevertheless, even the first teaser couldn’t resist a glimpse of the Red Hulk. Later trailers revealed much more of the Red Hulk and even The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), the film's main villain. When Brave New World finally premiered, audiences expected a huge battle between Sam and the Red Hulk, which turned out to be a rather brief action sequence toward the film's end. The trailers could have just shown a brief glimpse of Red Hulk but instead chose to show major moments from his fight scene against Cap. Anyone who has watched the trailers has already seen President Ross’ (Harrison Ford) transformation, the destruction of the White House, and the final showdown at the park.

Harrison Ford Was Enough of a Draw Without the Red Hulk

By revealing Red Hulk early in the promotional campaign, viewers spent the entire movie aware of President Ross’s fate, eagerly awaiting him to Hulk out. Had Marvel kept the reveal secret, it would have been a shocking twist in the film that surprised audiences with an unexpected match-up, especially given the disparity in power levels of the two main characters. Red Hulk was so heavily marketed that I was convinced he was a second-act villain, with the finale featuring an antagonist hidden from the trailers. It would have made more sense to put Harrison Ford at the forefront of the marketing without the Hulk reveal. Harrison Ford is a veteran of Hollywood’s globally recognized franchises, like Star Wars and Indiana Jones. His presence onscreen is enough of a draw for viewers without the Red Hulk.

Marvel Usually Do a Great Job Keeping Major Reveals Under Wraps