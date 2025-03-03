Since the MCU’s humble beginnings with 2008’s Iron Man, this popular cinematic shared universe has seen an endless sea of merchandise. Arguably the biggest contributor to this has been Funko with their massive Pop vinyl figure brand. The fun of most Marvel releases, besides the films themselves, are the Pops that accompany each adventure. Now the original MCU Captain America has returned in their latest Pop release.

A part of Funko's WonderCon 2025 exclusive collection, the limited-edition Pop is Chris Evans’ Captain America in one of his final suits from the MCU. This appears to be based on his Captain America: Civil War attire as the character is without his Avengers “A” patch on his shoulder and Cap's face has seen better days. The Avengers’ leader also has a speech bubble of one of his fan-favorite catchphrases beside him, “I Can Do This All Day!” have been an endless number of Chris Evans Captain America Pops from all his various appearances from Captain America: The First Avenger to Avengers: Endgame. However, this Steve Rogers now joins the comic book Bruce Banner and Mary Jane Watson in Funko’s speech bubble sub-series.

